Pinghu Municipal Cultural and Tourism Department: In 2025, Pinghu City will increase overseas investment promotion

PINGHU, China, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located on the coast of the East China Sea, Pinghu is in the northeast of Zhejiang Province, with Shanghai to its north and Hangzhou Bay to its south. Covering a land area of 557 square kilometers and a sea area of 1,070 square kilometers, Pinghu administers 6 towns and 3 subdistricts, with a registered population of 518,000 and a permanent population of 688,000. As a famous area of fish and rice in the south of the Yangtze River, the city enjoys an honored title of "Golden Pinghu".

As a bridgehead linking Zhejiang with Shanghai, Pinghu has grasped the historical opportunities of the integration of the Yangtze River Delta and the construction of the Hongqiao International Open Hub, and deeply implemented the strategy of entirely connecting to Shanghai and fully integrating with the Yangtze River Delta. By taking full advantages of the 27 kilometers of coastline and 58 kilometers of borderline shared with Shanghai, Pinghu keeps deepening the integration of industrial development, sci-tech talents, public service, transportation network, and is striving to be a pioneer area for the integration of the Yangtze River Delta, and an important hub city on the Hongqiao southward expansion belt.

Key Industries:Starting from 2025, Pinghu City will focus on the following industries



1?Automobile and Parts

Automobile and Parts industry is a leading industry in Pinghu with local characteristics and location advantages. Pinghu City is a National Automobile and Parts Manufacturing Base, which has formed an enterprise framework with all-round development of foreign capital, state-owned capital and domestic capital. There are a number of industry leading enterprises in the fields of universal joint, drive shaft, damper, and other chassis parts, power motor, automobile transmission and braking system, etc. In 2023, 95 enterprises of over 20 million RMB output value in Pinghu achieved an output value of 28.93 billion RMB, accounting for 16.7% of the city's total industrial output value.

2?High-end New Materials

New Materials industry is another leading industry in Pinghu City. Relying on its own location advantages and existing industrial base, investment has been accelerating in recent years, and a number of major projects have been completed and put into production. The "Two-chains, One-sector" industrial development layout of the C3 and PTA industrial chains and fine chemical sector is the industry that contributes the most to the output benefit of Pinghu city. In 2023, 36 enterprises of over 20 million RMB output value in Pinghu city achieved an output value of 50.22 billion RMB, accounting for 29.1% of the city's total industrial output value.

3?CNC Machine Tool

CNC Machine Tool industry is a characteristic industry of Pinghu. Pinghu City is one of the only two core areas of robot and CNC machine tool industrial clusters in Zhejiang province. Relying on Japanese and German leading machine enterprises, Pinghu has built a complete industrial chain system of "complete machine leading, functional parts and fixtures and cutter matching." By the end of 2023, Pinghu has 63 CNC machine tools and spare parts enterprises whose output value is over 20 million RMB, with an annual output value of 11.02 billion RMB, accounting for 6.4% of the city's total industrial output value.

4?Modern Logistics and Trade (Internet Services)

Modern Logistics and Trade (Internet Service) is the leading service industry in Pinghu City. Pinghu has obvious advantages in logistics and trade with the one and only sea-river intermodal shipping route in northern Zhejiang and the national first-class import and export seaports such as Zhapu Port and Dushan Port, and JD.com, Seahonor Logistics and Zhejiang Material Industry Chemical Group, and other key enterprises have gathered, and annual revenue of logistics and trade has exceeded 42.5 billion RMB. We will strive to invite talents from digital trade, intelligent logistics, Internet production and life services industries to join Pinghu.

5? Fashion Creativity

Fashion Creativity industry is the characteristic industry of Pinghu, mainly in clothing, luggage and other industries. Pinghu is known as the "China's Clothing Manufacturing City," and its clothing industry started in the1980s and now produces about 300 million pieces of clothing annually. And luggage industry started in the 1970s, and now it has an annual production capacity of 120 million bags of all kinds, and has been rated as the "China's Luggage Manufacturing City." In 2023, the output value of the city's 134 enterprises of over 20 million RMB output value reached 12.15 billion RMB, accounting for 7.0% of the city's total industrial output value.

6?Aerospace and Aviation

In the future, Pinghu will follow the core path of "integration of air and space, intelligent construction of Pinghu," with Pinghu Economic-Technological Development Zone, Dushan and Xindai Town as the core platforms, and continues to develop four key fields such as commercial aerospace, low-altitude economy, commercial aircraft supporting manufacturing, processing manufacturing and supporting service.

7?Life Health

Life Health is the future key industry in Pinghu city, and the main development direction includes pharmaceutical and chemical industry, biotechnology, medical equipment and so on. Relying on the existing high-end talent projects and the advantages of biomedical (food) industry, all kinds of projects continue to emerge in recent years, and a number of high-quality projects have started its construction. In 2023, the output value of 14 enterprises of over 20 million RMB output value reached 3.4 billion RMB.

8?Software Information

Software Information is the future key industry of our city's service industry. With the largest computing infrastructure in the Yangtze River Delta region-Runze International Information Port, the computing power scale will exceed 70PFLOPS, becoming an important data hub in the Yangtze River Delta region, and play an important supporting role in the development of integrated digital industry in the Yangtze River Delta. In this industry, we are eager for technical personnel in the fields of software development, integrated circuit design, intelligent computing and so on.

