DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
ZIGNSEC AB Z6C SE0012930105 BAW/UFN
© 2024 Xetra Newsboard
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:20
|XFRA Z6C: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
|DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILZIGNSEC AB Z6C SE0012930105...
► Artikel lesen
|12.12.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of ZignSec AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market
|ZignSec AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in ZignSec...
► Artikel lesen
|12.12.
|ZignSec AB: ZignSec AB (publ) shares to be delisted and last day of trading is 27 December 2024
|ZignSec AB (publ) ("ZignSec" or the 'Company') has through a press release on 10 December 2024 communicated that the Company has applied for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North...
► Artikel lesen
|10.12.
|ZignSec AB: G2 Acquisition Inc. requests squeeze-out process and ZignSec applies for delisting
|ZignSec AB (publ) ("ZignSec" or the 'Company') announces that G2 Acquisition Inc. ("G2RS"), which holds more than 90 percent of the total number of shares and votes in ZignSec, has requested a squeeze-out...
► Artikel lesen
|26.11.
|G2 Acquisition Inc. announces the final outcome for the public takeover offer to the shareholders and holders or warrants of series TO1 in ZignSec AB (publ)
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ZIGNSEC AB
|0,095
|0,00 %