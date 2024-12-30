The world has lost a forward-thinking clean energy proponent, who 44 years ago recommended a solar strategy to move the United States toward energy security by using abundant, clean energy sources. From pv magazine USA James Earl Carter, Jr. , born Oct. 1, 1924, was the 39th president of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981. He died on Dec. 29, 2024 at the age of 100 and is remembered for his diplomacy, for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. But perhaps the most lasting part of his legacy is his support for clean and renewable energy. Carter served at a time when domestic ...

