Tineco, a leading pioneer in floor care and smart home appliances, will present a range of new products from the floor care and kitchen appliances sectors at CES 2025, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 7th to 10th. In Halls A-D, Booth No. 51239, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the latest highlight products of the brand. This marks the fourth year in a row that Tineco has presented its innovations at CES and continues to push the boundaries of smart cleaning technology.

The new products from Tineco, which will be presented at CES 2025, are advanced problem solvers that effortlessly handle demanding and modern household tasks. Here is a brief overview of the latest household helpers:

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam

The year 2025 starts with a very special product launch, as it combines the most modern design with unparalleled cleaning performance. In addition, the S9 Artist series, the brand's newest and most sophisticated flagship series, will be launched worldwide next year.

PURE ONE STATION 5

As a vacuum cleaner with a 3-in-1 smart station, the PURE ONE STATION 5 offers a combination of innovative technology, high user-friendliness and efficient cleaning performance.

CARPET ONE Cruiser

The carpet cleaning product that was launched this year is currently available in the United States. The CARPET ONE Cruiser redefines carpet cleaning and makes it an easier and more everyday task.

In addition to the highlight products already mentioned, the following Tineco products will also be presented on site: the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S7, the FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6 Stretch, the FLOOR ONE FlashDry S6 and the FLOOR ONE S5 PET in the vacuum cleaner category, the PURE ONE A50S and the A30S in the vacuum cleaner category and the CHIERE ONE series in the kitchen appliances category.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

