Tineco, a global leader in smart home technology, is pleased to announce its participation in CES 2025, which will be held in Las Vegas at the Convention Center, from January 7 to 10, 2025. Tineco will present a range of innovative products designed to transform the home cleaning experience, offering superior performance, cutting-edge design and increasingly smart solutions.

Among the protagonists of the Tineco booth at CES 2025 (Venetian Expo, Halls A-D Booth No. 51239), some of the most anticipated products of the brand stand out:

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam: One of Tineco's flagship products for 2025, an advanced floor washer that represents the maximum in terms of cleaning performance and innovative design. As part of the new and prestigious S9 Artist Series, this solution is set to redefine the global floor cleaning market, thanks to its ability to deliver flawless results with ease.

PURE ONE STATION 5: Launched in late 2024, this 3-in-1 smart station vacuum cleaner is designed to simplify daily cleaning, offering long-lasting suction power, automatic emptying and intuitive features to free up users' hands.

CARPET ONE CRUISER: Available in the US, this revolutionary carpet cleaner makes cleaning carpets and rugs a quick and effortless task, turning it into a daily routine with its ease of use and superior performance.

During the event, visitors will be able to witness live demonstrations of Tineco products, discovering first-hand the unique, advanced technologies and their positive impact on daily life. It will be an opportunity to explore how Tineco is redefining the standards of home cleaning with intelligent and innovative solutions.

Tineco, always at the center of innovation in the sector, continues to combine design and technology to create solutions that simplify and improve daily life.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

