Figures from Poland's Energy Regulatory Authority (URE) show that solar accounted for 198 of the 200 successful bids awarded under the country's latest renewables auctions. Auctions covering hydroelectric power plants, agricultural biogas plants, and biomass went unresolved due to a lack of valid offers. Poland's URE has shared the results of seven renewables auctions that took place in December. An auction for solar and wind installations greater than 1 MW received 172 solar bids and two onshore wind bids. It approved 126 solar projects totaling around 1,481 MW and the two wind projects totaling ...

