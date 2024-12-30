SPIC's CSR practices included in the Blue Book on Social Responsibility of Central State-owned Enterprises and the top ten Overseas ESG Cases of Central State-owned Enterprises

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, the Parallel Forum on Social Responsibility of State-owned Enterprises of the 7th China Enterprise Forum was held in Beijing. The Forum, themed "Fulfilling Social Responsibilities with High Standards to Create Value for Sustainable Development", celebrated the release of the Blue Book on Social Responsibility of Central State-owned Enterprises (2024) and the Blue Book on Overseas Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) of Central State-owned Enterprises (2024), and elaborated a series of best practices in CSR.

SPIC's case of Green Energy Surging--CPCEC Empowers Energy Revolution in Lankao County was selected into the Blue Book on Social Responsibility of Central State-owned Enterprises (2024). The case of Light and Hope - The SPIC Solution to Poverty Reduction in Ye Kyaw Village in Myanmar was included in the Blue Book on Overseas Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) of Central State-owned Enterprises and was selected as one of the top ten overseas ESG cases of Central State-owned enterprises.

The Forum also released the Central State-owned Enterprise Responsibility Management--Pioneer 30 Index (2024), with SPIC ranking 9th among 100 participating Central State-owned enterprises.

The inclusion of SPIC's cases in the blue books is an affirmation of SPIC's active efforts and exploration in practicing, managing and communicating CSR. Going forward, SPIC will continue building brand projects and signature activities in CSR with the unique characteristics of central state-owned energy enterprises and facilitate the comprehensive implementation of "the Balanced Growth Strategy" with high-standard CSR practices.

