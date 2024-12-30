Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.12.2024 11:42 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPIC's CSR practices included in the Blue Book on Social Responsibility of Central State-owned Enterprises and the top ten Overseas ESG Cases of Central State-owned Enterprises

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 7, the Parallel Forum on Social Responsibility of State-owned Enterprises of the 7th China Enterprise Forum was held in Beijing. The Forum, themed "Fulfilling Social Responsibilities with High Standards to Create Value for Sustainable Development", celebrated the release of the Blue Book on Social Responsibility of Central State-owned Enterprises (2024) and the Blue Book on Overseas Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) of Central State-owned Enterprises (2024), and elaborated a series of best practices in CSR.

SPIC's case of Green Energy Surging--CPCEC Empowers Energy Revolution in Lankao County was selected into the Blue Book on Social Responsibility of Central State-owned Enterprises (2024). The case of Light and Hope - The SPIC Solution to Poverty Reduction in Ye Kyaw Village in Myanmar was included in the Blue Book on Overseas Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) of Central State-owned Enterprises and was selected as one of the top ten overseas ESG cases of Central State-owned enterprises.

The Forum also released the Central State-owned Enterprise Responsibility Management--Pioneer 30 Index (2024), with SPIC ranking 9th among 100 participating Central State-owned enterprises.

The inclusion of SPIC's cases in the blue books is an affirmation of SPIC's active efforts and exploration in practicing, managing and communicating CSR. Going forward, SPIC will continue building brand projects and signature activities in CSR with the unique characteristics of central state-owned energy enterprises and facilitate the comprehensive implementation of "the Balanced Growth Strategy" with high-standard CSR practices.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spics-csr-practices-included-in-the-blue-book-on-social-responsibility-of-central-state-owned-enterprises-and-the-top-ten-overseas-esg-cases-of-central-state-owned-enterprises-302340126.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.