Villa Park to host matchday celebration honouring 150 years of heritage with discounted promotions on tickets, refreshments, gifts and transportation

Aston Villa Football Club today unveiled plans to celebrate its 150th anniversary during the FA Cup Third Round match against West Ham United on Friday, January 9, 2025. The occasion promises to be a monumental day for not only the Club, but the entire Birmingham and Aston communities as Aston Villa prices various matchday items at £1.50 to honour its 150-year history.

Tickets, which are now on sale, are £25 for adults, £20 for those under the age of 21 and over the age of 66, and £10 for those under the age of 18. Additionally, matchday entertainment will create an electric environment for friends and families alike to come together for an exceptional Friday evening game.

Aston Villa FC has organised a range of promotions to enhance the fan experience and honour the Club's storied history:

Matchday Refreshments : Select menu items including food, soft drinks, and beer will be available for just £1.50.

: Select menu items including food, soft drinks, and beer will be available for just £1.50. Club Shop Offers: Select anniversary items will be priced at £1.50, and the 1,874th customer to visit the shop will receive a special gift.

Select anniversary items will be priced at £1.50, and the 1,874th customer to visit the shop will receive a special gift. Shuttle Service: Shuttle buses from Birmingham city center to Villa Park will operate at a fare of £1.50.

Shuttle buses from Birmingham city center to Villa Park will operate at a fare of £1.50. Commemorative Programme: A special edition, bumper matchday programme will be available for £1.50, celebrating 150 years of Aston Villa.

Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa FC shared, "This celebration is a reflection of Aston Villa's incredible journey over the past 150 years. From our founding days in 1874 to our recent meteoric rise as a Club, we're proud to honour our history while creating unforgettable experiences for our fans. Everything we do is designed to make this Club one of the best in the world: this milestone is a testament to the passion and loyalty of the Villa faithful, and we can't wait to celebrate it together."

The evening's festivities will emphasise the Club's commitment to families and community, making it an inclusive and memorable occasion for all Villans. Fans are encouraged to arrive early on match day to soak in the celebratory atmosphere and enjoy the special promotions available throughout Villa Park.

About Aston Villa Football Club

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa Football Club is a founding member of the Football League and a leading institution in the English game. One of only five English clubs to have been crowned champions of Europe, the team has historically enjoyed exceptional success domestically, including seven First Division Championships, seven FA Cup titles, and five Football League Cups.

A club of the future, AVFC is committed to innovating technologically, on and off the pitch, providing best in-class experience for fans and leading the football industry for best practice. United behind the club values of Pride, Passion and Purpose, Aston Villa Football Club continually thrives to push the boundaries of what a football club should be.

