Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Technology Consultant Jake Chernoff to Lead Development

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("Cypher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jake Chernoff has joined the company as a technology consultant to help guide the development of its holdings. With nearly a decade of experience in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and the digital metaverse, Jake brings a wealth of knowledge, specializing in early-stage investments and capital deployment, with a focus on emerging technologies.

"This partnership is a great fit for both of us; by combining our strengths, we're in an excellent position to drive innovation and create solutions that will shape the future of the digital landscape," said Jake Chernoff.

This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for Cypher as the Company advances its vision by investing in and building future technologies.

As previously announced, Jake will lead the development of the Company's luxury lounge experience within its current Metaverse property holdings. Set to launch in early 2025, the virtual lounge will reflect Cypher Metaverse's commitment to creating meaningful digital experiences for its growing community.

The virtual lounge is just the first step in a broader strategy to create lasting value in the Metaverse, offering new digital experiences while setting the stage for future innovations. Offering the potential for things such as NFTs and AI Agents, to community-driven projects like memecoins, Cypher. is focused on investing and exploring these new opportunities.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. focuses on identifying and investing in early-stage opportunities across the digital landscape. The Company leverages its strategic relationships to drive innovation and growth, creating new possibilities and opportunities.

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.

George Tsafalas - Director

Phone: Toll-Free 1 (778) 373-8578

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Cypher believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Cypher can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Cypher undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Cypher, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com