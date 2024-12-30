Regulatory News:

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/12/2024 FR0013230612 2,867 19.8338 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/12/2024 FR0013230612 1,084 19.7620 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/12/2024 FR0013230612 936 20.3286 XPAR TOTAL 4,887 19.9126

