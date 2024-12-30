Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/12/2024
FR0013230612
2,867
19.8338
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
23/12/2024
FR0013230612
1,084
19.7620
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
24/12/2024
FR0013230612
936
20.3286
XPAR
TOTAL
4,887
19.9126
