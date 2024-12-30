Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - An exciting new episode of Soaring Guangdong arrives on YouTube and TV7 in Italy this December, showcasing the region's groundbreaking transportation advancements. Co-produced by Guangdong Radio and Television and the Center for International Cultural Communication of China International Communications Group (CICC), this five-episode series highlights the Greater Bay Area's extraordinary infrastructure development.

New Intercity Railway to Feature on "Soaring Guangdong"

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/235470_470img1.png

In the episode titled "Infrastructure Revolution and What It Means for You," host Anzelika Smirnova delves into the remarkable story of the region's transit evolution. The journey begins with a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of the Haizhu Bay Tunnel in Guangzhou, a 4-kilometer engineering marvel beneath the waterway. Smirnova interviews the tunnel's shield tunneling manager, uncovering the cutting-edge technologies that made this ambitious project a reality.

Before hopping on the train, Anzelika highlights the stylish design of the Greater Bay Area's railway stations, some of which rival the sophistication of modern airports. She takes viewers on an adventure spanning five key stops, exploring the diverse attractions, cultural landmarks, and vibrant communities along the railway route. From ancient temples to modern shopping districts, the episode reveals how the railway seamlessly connects traditional and contemporary experiences, showcasing the region's rich cultural diversity.

"This revolutionary transportation network represents more than just improved mobility," said Qunshan Fu, editor-in-chief of Guangdong Radio and Television Converged Media Center. "It's a bridge connecting people, cultures, and experiences across the Greater Bay Area."

"Soaring Guangdong" aims to promote cross-cultural understanding by showcasing the region's rapid development and its commitment to preserving its cultural roots. Through dynamic cinematography and engaging storytelling, the series highlights how modern infrastructure enhances connectivity, fosters economic growth, and preserves cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kIgCUK0a-k

