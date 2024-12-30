Punta Pacifica Realty: Panama Leads the Way as the Best Place to Retire in 2025

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / With growing concerns about violent crime worldwide, retirees are increasingly prioritizing safety, cost of living, healthcare access, and overall quality of life when deciding where to settle.

In recent years, Panama has steadily risen as a top choice for retirees. The country recently claimed the number one spot on International Living magazine's list of the best places to retire in 2025.

Known as one of the safest countries in Central America, Panama has become a popular destination for thousands of expatriates seeking a secure and comfortable retirement. The country combines modern infrastructure with a low cost of living, making it an attractive alternative to states like Florida or Arizona. There retirees can enjoy luxury living with access to a world-class healthcare system - at a fraction of the cost - staffed by bilingual professionals trained in the U.S. or Europe.

Top Destinations for Retirees

Boquete : Known for its year-round spring-like weather, Boquete is a favorite among those seeking a tranquil, natural setting.

Punta Pacifica: This exclusive neighborhood features 18 luxury condominium towers overlooking the Pacific Ocean, offering modern amenities and scenic views.

Casco Viejo : Panama's historic old town, where colonial charm meets urban convenience. Properties in this area provide walkability, and the presence of police patrols ensures a secure environment day and night.

Coronado : Surrounded by the ocean, Coronado is an excellent choice for those seeking beachfront living. This coastal city offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and a serene seaside lifestyle.

Playa Caracol: For retirees seeking exclusivity, Playa Caracol is the perfect destination. This secluded beach provides a wide variety of amenities and convenient access to nearby hospitals and clinics.

Attractive Visa Options

Panama also offers appealing residency options for retirees. The Pensionado Visa provides benefits for those with a qualifying pension, while the Friendly Nations Visa and the red carpet visa is available for individuals interested in investing in the country, including real estate.

Why Panama?

Retirees are drawn to Panama not only for its safety and affordability but also for its vibrant expat communities, modern conveniences, and opportunities to enjoy an elevated lifestyle. Whether it's the scenic highlands of Boquete or the luxury of Punta Pacifica , Panama offers a retirement destination that meets the diverse needs of its growing expat population.

