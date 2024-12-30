Vectra AI Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Network Detection and Response by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Network Detection and Response vendors.

Vectra AI, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Vectra AI as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix analysis of Network Detection and Response market.

The QKS Group's SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Vectra AI has been placed as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix: Network Detection and Response owing to its advanced AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence platform, which is designed to deliver actionable insights and prioritize threats effectively. The platform provides unparalleled visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling organizations to monitor, detect, and neutralize sophisticated threats in real-time. The platform provides seamless integration with leading cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, which further showcases its adaptability to complex infrastructures.

QKS Group defines Network Detection and Response (NDR) as "a solution which leverages non-signature-based techniques, including AI-driven analytics and zero-trust architecture, to continuously monitor, detect, and respond to suspicious activities within enterprise networks." NDR solutions provide automated and manual responses, incorporating advanced threat- hunting and incident response capabilities. The solution analyzes and correlates large volumes of network traffic and security events across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, aligning with the trend toward cloud-native security and enhancing the overall network resilience.

"Vectra AI's ability to leverage deep behavioral analytics and comprehensive packet inspection empowers security teams to uncover complex attack patterns and reduce alert fatigue," said Aiyaz Ahmed, Analyst at QKS Group. "Its built-in response capabilities, both automated and manual, enable rapid containment of threats, minimizing potential damage in dynamic environments." "Owing to its outstanding capabilities in both technology excellence and customer impact, Vectra AI has been positioned as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Network Detection and Response," Aiyaz added.

"At Vectra AI we're proud to consistently receive recognition for our technology innovations, specifically for network security. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to helping our customers find and stop network attacks," said Mark Wojtasiak, Vice President of Research and Strategy at Vectra AI. "The Vectra AI Platform is built for today's security teams. Our patented Attack Signal Intelligence provides visibility into the hybrid attack surface, connecting the dots in real time across network, identity and cloud, so security teams can stop attacks early."

The NDR market is advancing with greater integration into XDR platforms, offering comprehensive security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. AI-driven automation is becoming central for faster, more efficient threat detection and response. The integration of AI and machine learning into NDR platforms is essential for automating threat detection and identifying both known and unknown threats. This trend is further driven by the sophistication of cyberattacks, highlighting the necessity for proactive threat hunting and visibility across network traffic. Additionally, cloud-driven NDR integration within NDR solutions is gaining traction, enabling scalable and unified security management across dispersed networks and remote workforces.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Vectra AI

SPARK Matrix: Network Detection and Response

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the leader in AI driven extended detection and response (XDR). The Vectra AI Platform delivers integrated signal across public cloud, SaaS, identity, and data center networks in a single platform. Vectra AI's patented Attack Signal Intelligence empowers security teams to rapidly detect, prioritize, investigate and stop the most advanced hybrid cyber-attacks. With 35 patents in AI-driven detection and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra AI Platform and MDR services to move at the speed and scale of hybrid attackers. For more information, visit www.vectra.ai.

Vectra AI Media Contact:

vectra-ai@inkhouse.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

QKS Group Media Contact:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Email: shraddha.r@quadrant-solutions.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/vectra-ai-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-for-network-detection-and-response-by-qks-group-909

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedIn.com/company/qksgroup

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vectra-ai-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-for-network-detection-and-response-by-qks-group-302340086.html