The "Switzerland Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Swiss construction industry to grow in real terms by 1.1% in 2024, following an annual decline of 0.9% in 2023, supported by investments in renewable energy, affordable housing, and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with easing inflation.

According to the Swiss government agency Pronovo, 602MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems were installed in Switzerland in the first months of the year, marking an 81% year-on-year (YoY) growth. In comparison, 1.5GW of new solar PV capacity was added in the country in 2023, 1GW in 2022, and 683MW in 2021. The country is experiencing a significant surge in solar PV energy, with the Swiss Solar Energy Association (Swissolar) expecting solar power to cover over 10% of the country's total electricity demand for the first time in 2024.

The industry is forecasted to grow at an annual average growth of 1.6% between 2025 to 2028, supported by government investments in the housing, transport and energy infrastructure projects. The Swiss Federal Council plans to invest CHF16.4 billion ($19 billion) in railway infrastructure between 2025 and 2028, which is CHF2 billion ($2.3 billion) more than the current period.

Among others, the funding will be used to compensate for rising prices, renovate the country's aging infrastructure and implement projects to promote accessibility for people with disabilities. For the 2025-2028 period, the government has also requested a credit of CHF185 million ($214.8 million) for investments in private freight transport facilities such as terminals and sidings

Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Switzerland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ay2m7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241230648574/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900