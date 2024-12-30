The "Denmark Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Denmark is estimated to contract in real terms by 3.7% in 2024 and 0.8% in 2025, owing to headwinds caused by high construction material prices, elevated inflation, and high interest rates.

According to Statistics Denmark, the average construction cost index for road projects rose by 4.2% year on year (YoY) in H1 2024. The construction cost index for residential properties also rose by 1.8% during January-June 2024, with cost of labor rising by 4.3% and cost of materials growing by 0.7% according to Statistics Denmark.

For example, Better Energy, Denmark based renewable energy company, in September 2024 announced a delay of 3GW of solar projects until 2030 due to a tough market and high electricity prices. Similarly, in August 2024, Denmark postponed its first 10GW "energy island" project by at least three years, citing rising commodity prices and high interest rates. The project is now expected to finish no earlier than 2036.

A decline in construction permits also presents a significant challenge to the industry's output in 2024, with the total floor area of construction permits approved declining by 9.4% YoY in H1 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 13.8% in 2023, according to Statistics Denmark. The construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 3.9% from 2026 to 2028, supported by investments to develop transport, and renewable energy projects, coupled with government's plan to invest DKK157.6 billion ($22.8 billion) by 2035 for several transportation infrastructure projects. Some of the key developments under the government's Infrastructure Plan 2035, include the construction of the Copenhagen M5 metro line in the Capital Region.

Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Denmark, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o1l1ug

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241230320640/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900