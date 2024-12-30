Acquisition supports long-term growth strategy by enhancing power semiconductor capabilities

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a diversified industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today announced it completed the acquisition of the 200mm wafer fab located in Dortmund, Germany ("Dortmund fab") from Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG), which will become effective on December 31, 2024, at midnight (CET).

The completion of the Dortmund fab acquisition, as previously announced on June 28, 2023, enhances Littelfuse long-term power semiconductor opportunities across a broad base of industrial end markets including energy storage, automation, motor drives, renewables, power supplies, and charging infrastructure.

"We are excited to welcome the talented and highly skilled Dortmund fab employees to the Littelfuse team," said Dave Heinzmann, President Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition supports Littelfuse long-term growth strategy while expanding our power semiconductor technology offering and high-quality manufacturing capabilities."

"The acquisition of the Dortmund fab expands our long-term organic growth opportunities for broad-based customer demand in high-growth power conversion applications across industrial end markets," said Chad Marak, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Littelfuse Semiconductor Business. "The Dortmund fab complements our current footprint while growing our highly skilled technology team and enhancing our operational capabilities."

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 16,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation, and electronics end markets-everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

