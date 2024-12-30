INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Packaging Digest Executive Editor Shares Key Predictions for 2025

As companies prepare for another transformative year, these insights reflect critical shifts and challenges facing the industry.

Lisa McTigue Pierce, Executive Editor of Packaging Digest, the source for news, trends, technologies, and best practices relevant to packaging professionals since 1963, has identified four top predictions for the packaging industry in 2025.

After more than four decades covering the packaging industry, Pierce has a keen eye for identifying trends early by being intimately involved in the packaging markets and as a featured speaker at industry events and frequent judge for packaging competitions. Pierce has shaped the narrative of this dynamic sector through leadership roles at renowned publications.

Pierce anticipates changes in four key areas:

Sustainability: According to Pierce, sustainability will remain a priority but with increased scrutiny from financial teams. As Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws gain traction, more companies will face close examination of fees, leading to greater oversight and accountability. Most companies may miss their 2025 sustainability targets, but the drive for circularity is rooted in both consumer demand and a broader commitment to combating climate change. Pierce emphasizes that even if targets aren't met, these underlying reasons for focusing on sustainability are still relevant and important. Packaging Automation: The emphasis on monitoring, tracking and reporting will intensify as companies look for any edge that will enhance Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) stories. Through sophisticated technologies or simpler methods, plants will seek to tap into manufacturing and packaging line data to improve efficiency, reduce waste and bolster green credentials. Food and Beverage Packaging: Pierce predicts that the food and beverage industry will focus on improving transparency in 2025. Front-of-pack (FOP) labeling, as well as comprehensive ingredient disclosures, will become more prominent as companies strive to meet evolving consumer expectations for clear, accurate information. Pharmaceutical Packaging: Blurring the lines between prescription and over-the-counter packaging design will continue to be a trend in 2025. Safety and the need to support positive patient outcomes will drive innovation in pharmaceutical packaging. The push will be towards designs that are not only functional but also consumer-friendly, ensuring easy access to important information and safe handling.

"The coming year will be a critical one for the packaging industry," said Packaging Digest Executive Editor Lisa McTigue Pierce. "Companies will need to adapt to more stringent regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and the pressures of an ever-changing global marketplace."

For more insights, please visit packagingdigest.com.

