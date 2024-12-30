Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated December 5, 2024, the Company completed the transaction (the "Transaction") of its strategic partnership with Abaxx Technologies Inc. (Cboe CA: ABXX) (OTCQX: ABXXF) ("Abaxx") wherein Abaxx will increase its strategic ownership in MineHub from its current 10.83% interest to 19.87%.

Under the Transaction, MineHub received 237,192 shares of Abaxx (the "Abaxx Shares") in exchange for the issuance of 8,810,000 common shares in MineHub (the "MineHub Shares") to Abaxx at a deemed price of C$0.35 per MineHub Share. MineHub received the Abaxx Shares under Abaxx's prospectus supplement dated December 20, 2024 and accordingly the Abaxx Shares do not have a hold period under securities laws. The MineHub Shares issued to Abaxx bear a hold period of four months and a day from the Second Tranche Closing.

Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Advisor") acted as financial advisor to MineHub. In connection with the transaction, MineHub issued 516,530 common shares of MineHub to the Advisor at a deemed price of C$0.35 per common share (the "Advisor Shares") for acting as financial advisor to MineHub. The Advisor Shares bear a hold period expiring four months and a day from the date of issuance.

Before closing the Transaction, Abaxx owned 8,333,333 MineHub Shares that were acquired under the parties' previous transactions in August and September, 2024. The Transaction is considered a related party transaction for MineHub under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, because Abaxx holds greater than 10 per cent of MineHub's outstanding shares. The Transaction is exempt from formal valuation requirements under subsection 5.5(a) and 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (fair market value of transaction is not more than 25 per cent of MineHub's market capitalization and MineHub is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange), and is exempt from minority shareholder approval requirements under subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 (fair market value of transaction is not more than 25 per cent of MineHub's market capitalization).

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

