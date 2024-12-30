BatX Energies says it has opened a lithium battery recycling facility in India to extract critical materials using a hydrometallurgical process. From pv magazine India BatX Energies has opened a lithium battery recycling and critical minerals extraction plant in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The facility uses hydrometallurgical processes to extract critical materials, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, from used lithium-ion batteries. It efficiently recycles all types of lithium-ion battery waste, including manufacturing rejects from upcoming gigafactories. The battery recycling ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...