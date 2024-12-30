Ukraine Officially Requests Safe Pro's AI Powered Drone Demining Capabilities to Significantly Increase the Efficiency and Safety of Demining Efforts

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today announced that it has received an official request from Ukraine's State Special Transport Service (SSTS) to secure $5 Million for the purchase up to 50 (fifty) Safe Pro AI Powered Drone Demining packages for its trained units. Ukraine's SSTS is an organization of over 20,000 staff with over 5,000 trained deminers with a mission similar to that of the US Army Corps of Engineers who are currently collaborating and sharing their knowledge of large-scale reconstruction projects. To view a video and learn more about Ukraine's SSTS mission and their organization click here.

The Safe Pro AI Drone Demining Packages are designed to significantly increase efficiency and safety during the performance of demining tasks and to facilitate the survey of terrain for planning and construction projects. Designed in collaboration with SSTS as a turnkey system, these packages can support demining survey teams utilizing the Company's patented SpotlightAI threat detection platform with integrated 2D/3D mapping. Each package also includes an array of standardized demining hardware, ballistic protection gear, as well as multiple, commercially available survey drones, vehicle, spare parts and power supplies. Safe Pro is engaging with Government Lobbyists, prime contractors and stakeholders to facilitate the purchase of the demining packages.

Currently in Ukraine, an area estimated to exceed 139,300 km2 (Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine as of August 2024) (roughly equivalent to the area of the State of North Carolina) is potentially contaminated by landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO). This includes significant portions of agricultural land resulting in staggering economic losses, estimated at over $50 billion. Utilizing existing methodologies, it could take more than a decade and cost more than $35 Billion (The World Bank, The Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, February 2024), to survey and clear the comminated land in Ukraine.

"Having worked in Ukraine for over 2 years, we have witnessed the massive reconstruction challenges facing the SSTS which demands a scalable approach with new, field-proven technologies. Current methodologies and processes are not designed to address the magnitude of the landmine crisis in Ukraine and that is why we have worked with SSTS to modernize their demining survey capabilities. We are diligently working with our stakeholders to attempt to secure funding for the purchase of our demining kits to support the brave men and women of the SSTS in their mission to address their landmine crisis," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro's proprietary AI models have analyzed more than 921,471 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 16,540 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 4,219 hectares (over 10,424 acres). Operating at lightning speed on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually.

The SpotlightAI software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Operating locally for rapid object detection and locating, or through the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery, providing customers with unique flexibility based on evolving operational needs. Enhanced with the hyper scalability of the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI can securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest and can plot detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution 2D and enhanced, interactive 3D maps. These maps can provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

