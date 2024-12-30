Acquisition accelerates new, high value use cases for customers in automotive manufacturing, logistics and other key markets

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced it intends to acquire Photoneo, a leading developer and manufacturer of 3D machine vision solutions. The 3D segment of the Machine Vision market is the fastest growing, and this acquisition will further accelerate Zebra's presence in the category.

By combining Photoneo's 3D machine vision solutions with Zebra's advanced sensors, vendor-agnostic software and AI-based image processing capabilities, customers will benefit from a unique portfolio of offerings to address their most challenging use cases. These include high value applications such as bin picking, depalletizing, creating digital twins, and inspecting objects used in automotive manufacturing, logistics and other key markets.

Photoneo's intelligent sensors are particularly effective within the vision-guided robotic (VGR) segment. They are certified to interface with many of the largest robotic manufacturers for a variety of use cases including robot-arm applications for bin picking. Photoneo differentiates itself through parallel structured light technology in complex 3D applications which provides a faster, more accurate, higher resolution and more robust solution comprised of both hardware and software.

"This acquisition addresses the needs of customers globally who want to maximize the potential of machine vision within their frontline operations," said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Zebra Technologies. "Building on Zebra's proven expertise in autonomous data capture, inspection software and deep learning AI capabilities, this combination expands our portfolio of highly differentiated 3D sensors and advanced 3D machine vision software. We look forward to welcoming the Photoneo team to the Zebra family."

Zebra has made strategic investments in the Machine Vision market, most recently in the acquisition of Matrox Imaging in June 2022 to augment its portfolio of fixed industrial scanners and machine vision sensors. By acquiring Matrox Imaging, Zebra accelerated its position as a leading provider of machine vision hardware and a broad range of software development libraries and apps now unified within the Zebra Aurora software suite.

In 2024, Zebra and Photoneo created an OEM relationship for Photoneo's cameras that expanded Zebra's 3D portfolio offering.

"Zebra Technologies will provide an ideal environment for Photoneo to further accelerate its innovation," said Jan Zizka, Co-founder and CEO, Photoneo Brightpick Group. "By combining world-class 3D sensors from Photoneo with Zebra's global reach and best-in-class 3D software, customers will be able to unlock considerable business value from machine vision across new, exciting use cases."

This acquisition is accretive to Zebra's profitable growth profile while advancing the company's portfolio of machine vision solutions. Zebra expects to fund the purchase price with cash on hand. The transaction is subject to closing conditions and expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

A&O Shearman LLP is serving as legal counsel to Zebra. Dentons is acting as legal counsel and Evercore Partners International is acting as financial advisor to Photoneo.

Zebra Technologies Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the statements regarding the company's outlook and the ability to complete the acquisition. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company's forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date of this release.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zebra's industry, market conditions, general domestic and international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors include customer acceptance of Zebra's hardware and software products and competitors' product offerings, and the potential effects of technological changes. The continued uncertainty over future global economic conditions, the availability of credit and capital markets volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its customers. In addition, a disruption in our ability to obtain products from vendors as a result of supply chain constraints, natural disasters or other circumstances could restrict sales and negatively affect customer relationships. Profits and profitability will be affected by Zebra's ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions will also have an impact on results. Foreign exchange rates will have an effect on financial results because of the large percentage of our international sales. The outcome of litigation in which Zebra may be involved is another factor. The success of integrating acquisitions could also affect profitability, reported results and the company's competitive position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse effect on Zebra's sales, gross profit margins and results of operations and increase the volatility of our financial results. When used in this release and documents referenced, the words "anticipate," "believe," "outlook," and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Descriptions of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect the company's future operations and results can be found in Zebra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent Form 10-K.

ABOUT PHOTONEO

Photoneo is a leading provider of robotic vision and intelligence. Based on a patented 3D technology, Photoneo developed the world's highest-resolution and highest-accuracy 3D camera, thus unlocking the full potential of powerful, reliable, and fast machine learning and also reducing the training and deployment time. By bringing intelligent robots into the field, Photoneo helps companies mainly in the automotive, logistics, e-commerce, food, and medical industries to improve the performance and efficiency of their manufacturing, fulfillment, and assembly processes. For more information, visit https://www.Photoneo.com.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra's customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra on its list of Global Most Loved Workplaces, and we are on Fast Company's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, X and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

