Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117UE | ISIN: US5165441032 | Ticker-Symbol: 0L8
Tradegate
30.12.24
11:52 Uhr
88,42 Euro
+0,06
+0,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANTHEUS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,1688,0214:49
0,0000,00014:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2024 14:06 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Radiopharm Theranostics: Radiopharm Announces Strategic Co-Development Partnership with Lantheus for Australia

Finanznachrichten News
  • RAD to advance the clinical development of Lantheus innovative radiopharmaceuticals in Australia
  • Initial collaboration will focus on a Phase 1 imaging trial
  • Financial incentives to be paid to RAD upon meeting clinical milestone targets

SYDNEY, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic co-development partnership with Lantheus to advance the clinical development of innovative radiopharmaceuticals in Australia.

Under the agreement, Radiopharm will lead clinical development efforts in Australia, leveraging its extensive experience and infrastructure to drive advancements in the field. The collaboration includes plans for a basket clinical trial targeting multiple solid tumors, underscoring both companies' commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in oncology.

As part of the partnership, Lantheus will cover all clinical development costs associated with the program. Additionally, Radiopharm will receive up to USD 2 million as milestone payments upon achieving key clinical development objectives, including ethics committee approval, first patient dosing, and completion of patient enrolment, for the first imaging trial subject to this agreement.

Lantheus CEO Brian Markison commented, "This partnership is an important step forward in our purpose to advance our best-in-class radiopharmaceutical therapies. Radiopharm's deep expertise and capabilities in Australia make them an ideal collaborator for this endeavor."

Riccardo Canevari, CEO of Radiopharm, stated, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Lantheus, a global leader in radiopharmaceuticals. This partnership strengthens our ability to bring innovative treatments to patients in need and demonstrates the power of combining our expertise and resources."

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm has been listed on ASX (RAD) since November 2021. The company has a pipeline of six distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer, in pre-clinical and clinical stages of development from some of the world's leading universities and institutes. The pipeline has been built based on the potential to be first-to-market or best-in-class. The clinical program includes one Phase II and two Phase I trials in a variety of solid tumour cancers including lung, pancreas, and brain. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com.

Authorized on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics Board of Directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

For more information:

Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

Follow Radiopharm Theranostics:

Website - https://radiopharmtheranostics.com/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamRadiopharm
Linked In - https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiopharm-theranostics/
InvestorHub - https://investorhub.radiopharmtheranostics.com/

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.