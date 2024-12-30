Data reveals public policy professionals around the globe are cautiously optimistic about AI but also feel current regulations are insufficient

Povaddo today released findings from a survey of public policy professionals from around the world showing that 68% believe current laws and regulations in their country regarding the use and implementation of AI are not sufficient to protect the community, the environment, and the business ecosystem. Among the 301 global policy professionals surveyed, 82% indicate AI needs more government regulation.

Despite these perceived regulatory gaps, 86% of policy professionals think AI is generally moving in the right direction and 78% believe the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks when it comes to AI. To that point, the survey findings highlight specific areas where global policy professionals are optimistic about the potential of AI versus areas of concern:

Optimistic: Most policy professionals believe AI will generally have a helpful impact when it comes to the global economy, the economy in their country, the environment in their country, education in their country, and physical health in their country.

Concern: Policy professionals are more likely to believe AI will have a hurtful impact when it comes to global security and stability, strengthening democracy, personal freedom and free will, and journalism press media.

Mixed: Opinions about the potential impact of AI are decisively mixed when it comes to the workforce in their country, mental health in their country, public safety in their country, DEI in their country, and the personal happiness of individuals.

Notably, the data show that policy professionals from developing nations are more optimistic than their counterparts in developed nations. Across many metrics, developing nation policy professionals appear to place a greater deal of hope and trust in what AI could do for their country and for the world.

"AI will continue to be an incredibly important topic for the foreseeable future as lawmakers around the world try to wrap their arms around this quickly expanding technology. Both industry and activist groups will also have a role in shaping society's relationship with AI," notes William Stewart, Povaddo's President Founder. He adds: "While many surveys have been conducted among the general population and business leaders on the topic of AI, this is a first-ever survey among global public policy professionals. We hope this study helps to contribute to the public debate on this important topic."

Henry Ashworth, CEO of Brussels-based Potash Global Strategy, comments on the research: "This is a unique window of opportunity for AI companies to come together in a pre-competitive space and agree on global standards that inform and accelerate effective, co-regulatory frameworks around the world."

Please visit the "Published Studies" section of Povaddo's website for more information about this survey, including the full survey questionnaire.

About This Survey: Conducted and funded by Povaddo in collaboration with Potash Global Strategy, this online survey was fielded March 28th April 18th, 2024 among 301 public policy professionals worldwide using Povaddo's proprietary research panel of individuals who help shape, influence, or analyze public policy as part of their daily job.

About Povaddo With offices in the U.S. and South Africa, Povaddo specializes in public opinion and societal expectations research. Founded in 2009, the firm is recognized as a trusted advisor to top-tier organizations that are seeking to navigate complex issues management, strategic communications, corporate reputation, and business transformation challenges. For more information, please visit www.povaddo.com.

