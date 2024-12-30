China Power Construction Corp. (PowerChina) is set to develop 530 MW of solar in Panama after securing an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from local firm Sajalices Energy Co. PowerChina has signed an EPC contract to build 530 MW of solar in Panama. Sajalices Energy awarded the contract and signed it at PowerChina's regional headquarters in Panama. The agreement covers the design, construction, installation, commissioning, trial operation, handover, and testing of the Sajalices photovoltaic project in Cermeno, Panama Oeste province. Zhang Guolai, general manager of PowerChina ...

