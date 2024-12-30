Anzeige
30.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
City of Ostrava Seeks Architect for the Design of the Czech Republic's Newest Football Stadium

Finanznachrichten News

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Ostrava plans to build the most modern football stadium in the Czech Republic, which will serve as a venue for international matches, including games featuring the Czech national football team. After completing the necessary preparations, the city has launched an architectural competition to design the New Bazaly football stadium. The goal is to find the most suitable modern stadium design that will provide a home for FC Baník Ostrava and become a new landmark for Ostrava. The new stadium will be constructed on the historic grounds of Bazaly, where the football club played for 56 years starting in 1959.

For Ostrava, the overall architectural solution is crucial, particularly its integration into the existing urban space near the national cultural monument of the New Town Hall. The aim is to create a football stadium that meets all modern standards and provides facilities for everyone to enjoy football, regardless of age or disability. The design must also reflect the history of the site and the football club. This new regional landmark should include unique facilities for football while excelling in other areas. The stadium is envisioned as a multifunctional space offering leisure activities, including a football club museum, various services, restaurants, fan shops, and guided tours. For the city, the technical feasibility of the new building, along with its cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and financial practicality, is of utmost importance.

The planned capacity of the Nové Bazaly stadium is approximately 19,500 to 20,000 seated spectators. The current cost estimate is €100 million. The evaluation and assessment of architectural proposals will occur in two phases. Ostrava anticipates participation from renowned and experienced architectural studios with a proven track record in designing and constructing similar major projects. These studios are expected to deliver high-quality, timeless, and realizable solutions. The competition jury will also feature prominent and seasoned figures from the world of architecture.

The architect behind the winning design will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark on the history of the Czech Republic's third-largest city. The deadline for submitting applications to participate is 1:00 PM on January 24, 2025. Interested parties can find all relevant information about the architectural competition in the published Tender Arena link: https://1url.cz/W1Iwl.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/city-of-ostrava-seeks-architect-for-the-design-of-the-czech-republics-newest-football-stadium-302338535.html

