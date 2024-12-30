Renovaro Inc. Appoints Maurice van Tilburg to Lead GEDi Cube BV

Current Renovaro Chairman to Lead Subsidiary's Development Program and Commercialization

LOS ANGELES and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 30, 2024.

Maurice van Tilburg has held several senior positions in the Financial Services industry and Tech enterprises combining general management, technology, operational service delivery, financial management, audit and product development. In conjunction with the appointment, Mr. van Tilburg recently retired as the Director of the Dutch National Growth Fund where he oversaw a total of more than €11B covering the largest portfolio of government investments in the area of innovation and technology. With this new role he builds on his role at Techleap.nl where he developed new and additional sources of funding for Dutch Tech scale-ups in order to contribute to global challenges, economic growth, technology capabilities and employment in the Netherlands. Mr. van Tilburg brings with him his experience as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam where he was responsible for clients, product development, organization and P&L for the Dutch market as well as the operational running of all European stock markets of Euronext. In that context Mr. van Tilburg has also held nonexecutive/advisory board member positions at several startup companies.

"We are privileged that our Chairman Maurice van Tilburg has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of GEDi Cube BV, bringing a deep understanding of both Renovaro and GEDi Cube BV," said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Renovaro. "His expertise in technology and the capital markets will enable us to prioritize commercializing our technologies. He will take the lead in partnerships with Nebul to advance the early detection of cancer and other diseases, and the Lumina project which aims to deliver an advanced Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) detection platform for lung cancer. Maurice will be instrumental in steering us in our next stage of growth and GEDi Cube's BV development pipeline to create value streams from a broad range of products and services."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead GEDi Cube BV into its next exciting phase of development," said Maurice van Tilburg "I believe that the transformative AI Cube platform will be an inflection point in the creation of diagnostics for early-stage cancer and identifying new genes for our Cancer Vaccine Platform. I look forward to working closely with the GEDiCube executive team to harness the power of multi-omics biomarkers and AI-driven technology with the aim to transform recurrence risk prediction and treatment strategies for millions of patients worldwide."

Renovaro's Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Maurice van Tilburg as CEO of GEDi Cube BV.

About Renovaro

Renovaro https://renovarogroup.com/aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube.

About GEDi Cube BV

DBA RenovaroCube is a pioneer in AI-based molecular diagnostics, committed to revolutionizing healthcare through advanced data analysis. Its platform integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities with state-of-the-art HPC infrastructure to provide unparalleled insights into multi-omic data for early detection of diseases based on non-invasive testing using liquid biopsy(blood)

RenovaroCube's AI platform is purpose-built to process and analyze multi-omic molecular data, facilitating the discovery of biomarkers critical for early cancer detection, monitoring, and treatment personalization. Originally developed for the fintech sector, this platform is being reengineered for healthcare, offering:

Transform raw molecular data from patient samples into clean, analyzable formats using advanced sequencing and alignment technologies, ensuring the highest quality for downstream analysis. Biomarker Discovery: Harness unique algorithms and multi-omic pipelines to identify biologically relevant cancer biomarkers, providing critical insights into disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets.

Employ sophisticated machine learning models to predict cancer presence, origin, and stage based on extracted biomarker features. These models are trained on vast datasets to enhance accuracy and reliability, supporting early detection and personalized treatment strategies. Precision Diagnostics: Offer an interactive interface for visualizing data, generating comprehensive clinical reports, and delivering actionable insights across various omic layers and biomarkers. This interface empowers healthcare professionals to make informed decisions with confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

