Gubra A/S: Gubra Announces New Collaboration with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Develop a Novel Long-acting GLP-1 Receptor Antagonist

Today, Gubra A/S ("Company"), a company specializing in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases, announced a collaboration with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amylyx") for the development of a potential novel long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist.

"We are pleased to partner with Amylyx to advance GLP-1 receptor antagonism research. This collaboration and development agreement is an example of leading pharmaceutical companies partnering with us for our machine learning-based peptide drug discovery platform. This is yet another testimony that our streaMLine platform can be used to develop peptide drug candidates for a very broad range of diseases," said Henrik Blou, CEO of Gubra.

This collaboration brings together Gubra's expertise in quickly screening and identifying potent peptide therapeutics and Amylyx' expertise in developing novel therapies for communities with high unmet needs. At the end of the screening period, Gubra and Amylyx anticipate identifying a lead development candidate to enter Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. Amylyx then has the option to lead development once the drug peptide therapeutic has been identified.



Under the agreement, Gubra will receive upfront and research payments and may receive more than $50 million in success-based development and commercialization milestones plus mid-single digit royalties on worldwide net sales.

"As we continue to develop our pipeline, we seek ways to innovate continually to improve care for those in need," said Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx. "The GLP-1 receptor is a well-characterized biological target and one of the key regulators of the glucose insulin response. Given the highly significant data avexitide, our first-in-class GLP-1 receptor antagonist, has generated to date, we are excited to further explore this known pathway and the potential of adding to our pipeline a new long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist," said Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx.



About Gubra

Gubra, founded in 2008 in Denmark, listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, is specialized in pre-clinical contract research services and peptide-based drug discovery within metabolic and fibrotic diseases. Gubra's activities are focused on the early stages of drug development and are organised in two business areas - CRO Services and Discovery & Partnerships (D&P). The two business areas are highly synergistic and create a unique entity capable of generating a steady cash flow from the CRO business while at the same time enjoying biotechnology upside in the form of potential development milestone payments and potential royalties from the D&P business. In 2023, Gubra had approx. 220 employees and revenue of DKK 205 million. See www.gubra.dk for more information.



About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx is committed to the discovery and development of new treatment options for communities with high unmet needs, including people living with serious and fatal neurodegenerative diseases and endocrine conditions. Since its founding, Amylyx has been guided by science to address unanswered questions, keeping communities at the heart and center of all decisions. Amylyx is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit amylyx.com.

Contacts at Gubra

Media: Sofia Pitt Boserup, sbo@gubra.dk, +45 4188 9586

Investors: Kristian Borbos, kbo@gubra.dk, +45 3080 8035