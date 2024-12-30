Anzeige
Montag, 30.12.2024
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2024 15:50 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific's Impact: Awards, Investments, and Community Service in 2024

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / Georgia-Pacific has much to celebrate as 2024 ends. From providing consumer and customers with everyday products and services they value more than the alternatives, to investing in our businesses and operations, using resources responsibly, and creating stronger communities in which our employees work and live, we have strived to ensure our efforts make a positive impact.

Please see a video of our accomplishments this year above.

Stay updated on business news from Georgia-Pacific by visiting https://news.gp.com.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
