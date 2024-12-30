NRG Energy: Sustainability Won't Wait: Why Businesses Must Prioritize Progress

Companies today find themselves at a sustainability crossroads. Ignoring the market shift toward decarbonization is no longer an option, as external forces continue to accelerate the transition. In what ways?
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / NRG Energy
Originally published on NRG Energy Insights
Demand for organizations to respond to climate change comes from many directions:
Investors
An estimated 85% of investors consider ESG* factors when making investment decisions.¹
Key takeaway: Sustainability efforts are not just good for the planet; it's essential for attracting investment and growing your business value.
Government
Governments around the globe are increasingly weighing in on sustainability by issuing regulations, guidance, and incentives.²
Key takeaway: Staying ahead of these regulatory changes is about more than compliance; it's also an opportunity to lead in environmental sustainability and demonstrate your commitment to a sustainable future.
Non-Governmental Organizations
With 70% of its Company Network members from Fortune 500 companies, Ceres not only drives awareness about crucial environmental research - it also sets standards that press businesses across industries to take decisive climate action.
Key takeaway: Aligning with standards set by leading non-governmental organizations can showcase your commitment to a cleaner future and enhance your brand's reputation.
Customers
3 out of 4 Gen Z and Millennial consumers agree that businesses should communicate more about sustainability goals and social impact.³
Key takeaway: Transparency and action on sustainability initiatives can significantly bolster your brand's appeal to and loyalty from customers under the age of 45.
Employees
71% of employees and employment seekers say that environmentally sustainable companies are more attractive employers.4
Key takeaway: In today's competitive job market, a commitment to clean energy and energy efficiency can be a game-changer, positioning your company as an employer of choice.
Business strategy models that combat climate change and implement cost-saving solutions have the potential to give companies a competitive advantage, drive growth, and create long-term value. And yet, the path forward isn't always clear.
That's why we've created a free, in-depth guide with everything you need to know about developing and integrating a sustainability strategy - from reducing your carbon footprint to engaging with stakeholders.
Get the guide
*Environmental, social and governance (ESG) refers to a collection of corporate performance evaluation criteria that assess the robustness of a company's governance mechanisms and its ability to effectively manage its environmental and social impacts. Examples of ESG data include the quantification of a company's carbon emissions, water consumption, or customer privacy breaches. Institutional investors, stock exchanges, and boards increasingly use sustainability and social responsibility disclosure information to explore the relationship between a company's management of ESG risk factors and its business performance.
¹https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/investors-want-to-hear-from-companies-about-the-value-of-sustainability
²https://www.bakertilly.com/insights/how-mandatory-esg-and-sustainability-reporting-regulations-are-shifting
³https://www.triplepundit.com/story/2024/consumers-companies-sustainability/805051
4https://www.ibm.com/topics/business-sustainabilitycitation1
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from NRG Energy on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: NRG Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nrg-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: NRG Energy
View the original press release on accesswire.com