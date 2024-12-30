Major Chinese companies such as Tongwei, Daqo, and GCL-Poly have cut silicon production, driving concerns over rising polysilicon prices. Several leading Chinese silicon manufacturers have cut production, raising concerns about short-term upward pressure on polysilicon prices. Tongwei and Daqo have confirmed plans for technical upgrades and maintenance across their polysilicon facilities, with output to be reduced in stages. Similarly, Hong Kong-listed GCL-Poly has told Chinese media outlets that it will enter a phase of maintenance and lower production. The combined capacity of these three companies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...