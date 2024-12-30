The Clorox Company: How Clorox Continued to Reimagine Work in 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / The Clorox Companie continues to foster bolder ways of working that simplify operations and leverage technology to empower today's workforce, all while building on our strong foundation of inclusion and diversity to attract future generations of talent.

FY24 HIGHLIGHTS

Completed implementation of our streamlined operating model , leading to approximately $100M in expected ongoing cost savings annually, margin improvements, new capabilities and the ability to further invest in business growth.

Recorded a teammate engagement score of 82% , which reflects continued pride in Clorox as a great place to work. This achievement is above the 50th percentile for both Fortune 500 and industry benchmarks. D11

Continued to advance our work with suppliers who reflect the increasingly diverse consumers of our products, spending $202.8M with diverse suppliers in fiscal year 2024 - increasing by $1.5M from fiscal year 2023. D13

Achieved pay equity for nonproduction teammates for gender globally and race and ethnicity in the U.S. *

Improved our recordable incident rate by 14.5% to 0.47, which is significantly lower than the average for goods-producing manufacturing companies, through enhanced teammate involvement and incident management protocols.D1

* There are no statistically significant differences (at a confidence level of 95%) in pay by gender globally and race/ ethnicity in the U.S., accounting for relevant factors such as grade level, location and experience.

I see the tremendous passion and commitment to keep each other safe - not only through best practices, but also through our culture. Making thoughtful decisions every minute of every shift is what sets Clorox apart." Lalo Calvo

Fairfield Process Department Associate

ELEVATED RESOURCE PLANNING

Fiscal year 2024 marked the third year of a more than $500 million investment in technologies and processes to accelerate digital transformation across the company over a five-year period. This element of our IGNITE strategy continues to drive new capabilities and improve ways of working across Clorox.

This year we began deploying our highly anticipated enterprise resource planning, or ERP, tool to unlock the potential of a true data-driven culture. The new ERP will modernize the backbone of our supply chain and finance capabilities by shifting them to a more integrated environment. Data that was previously fragmented across systems, geographies, functions and business units will now be centralized, offering immediate transparency and more strategic decision-making. We successfully completed the first wave of our new ERP implementation in Canada and Global Finance and are poised to launch in the U.S. in fiscal year 2026, further improving our agility and ability to grow and operate more efficiently over the long term.

EMPOWERING TEAMMATES TO THRIVE

An engaged and motivated workforce is essential to Clorox's success, which is why we continue to invest in our teammates' personal and professional well-being. This year we launched a new technical upskilling curriculum called Brand & Marketing University, which offers a blended learning approach and end-to-end training to develop the expertise of core functional teams.

We are deeply committed to offering competitive and inclusive benefits that support the total well-being of our employees globally. We understand that a healthy workforce is a productive workforce, and as part of our dedication to this principle, we have continued to enhance the utilization of preventive screenings within our U.S. population. Our initiatives include comprehensive education on the importance of early detection and streamlined access to various health screenings. These efforts have yielded impressive results, with a notable increase in our screening utilization rate that surpasses our industry benchmark. By prioritizing preventive care, we are not only fostering a healthier work environment but also empowering our employees to take proactive steps toward their long-term health.

MORE CONSUMER OBSESSED, FASTER AND LEANER

This year marked the full implementation of our streamlined operating model. We've put our brands closer to the end consumer and are enabling our businesses to make faster decisions with a more consumer-obsessed mindset. We are also further embedding ESG into our business-unit operations and modernizing our capabilities to yield better business outcomes.

We have taken steps to integrate end-to-end across business functions, remove layers for more agile decision-making and centralize many capabilities that can be dynamically deployed into our business units. This is boosting effectiveness and efficiency while enabling our business units to more deeply focus on our consumers and more quickly deliver on our business objectives. These strategic capabilities are essential to becoming a faster, leaner and higher-growth company for the future.

IDEA

Building a diverse workplace where every person can feel respected, valued and fully able to participate in our Clorox community in the years ahead means paving pathways for inclusion, diversity, equity and allyship - what we like to call IDEA.

PUTTING ALLYSHIP INTO ACTION

Allyship is a core part of our IDEA journey, providing an actionable framework for teammates to better understand their role in creating a more inclusive workplace in which teammates can do their best work and help meet the diverse needs of the consumers we serve globally. We focus on four behaviors teammates can use to put allyship into practice: Be Curious, Seek to Understand, Show Empathy and Act Courageously.

Through enterprise-wide programming - including our annual IDEAcon event - business unit and functional integration and training, we're taking steps to ensure each teammate can play an active role in shaping a culture of allyship.

Our 13 employee resource groups are critical to how we bring allyship into our everyday lives. By celebrating our diverse culture, nurturing professional development and giving back to communities through volunteering, these internal networks extend IDEA's impact to all teammates and empower everyone to reach beyond their own lived experiences.

