GRIT and AMNotify Merge to Power the Future of DIY Investing

GRIT is thrilled to announce its merger with AMNotify, combining two influential platforms into a powerhouse hub for DIY investors. This unified platform will integrate content, engaged communities, and insights to fuel investor success across a range of assets.

Founded in 2017, AMNotify has become a leader in the SaaS-based community space, providing exclusive tools and resources to members seeking profit opportunities through rare and collectible items. As millennials and Gen Zs increasingly embrace alternative assets, the new platform will cater to these members with an innovative freemium-to-premium model.

Founded in 2021, GRIT has rapidly become a powerhouse in financial media, boasting approximately 240,000 free subscribers, thousands of paying members, and an engaged social media community. Recently, GRIT welcomed Austin Hankwitz-a prominent investor, influencer, and top North American podcaster featured in Bloomberg, CNBC, Business Insider, and The New York Times-as its new Head Analyst, bringing his expertise and over one million social media followers to the team.

Genevieve Roch-Decter, founder and CEO of GRIT, has stepped down on completion of the merger to return to her roots in the professional money management industry. Her focus will be on empowering investors at all levels-retail and institutional alike-to achieve financial prosperity.

"Over the past four years, GRIT has built a strong reputation for delivering stock market insights to investors, while AMNotify has created a similar platform for collectibles. Together, we're combining two unique markets with a shared and powerful vision. Now, it's easier than ever for today's investors to explore diverse assets-from stocks and crypto to real estate, private equity, collectibles, and more. Investors today want exposure to alternative income streams and diversified assets, and the combination of GRIT and AMNotify is here to help them achieve that." said Genevieve Roch-Decter, GRIT Founder

Eric Bernofsky, CEO of AMNotify, will lead the combined entity as CEO. Bernofsky brings substantial expertise, having previously led Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX) in a number of executive roles, where he scaled revenue from zero to nearly $200 million between 2016-2022. His background in finance, operations, capital markets and M&A, positions the merged company for accelerated growth.

"I could not be more excited for AMNotify to join together with GRIT. Genevieve has built GRIT into one of the leading brands in the financial media sector. With this merger, GRIT and AMNotify are reshaping the DIY investing world, equipping investors with the tools to seize new opportunities and achieve financial growth like never before." said Eric Bernofsky, CEO of AMNotify.

ABOUT GRIT:

GRIT is a financial media platform democratizing investment knowledge built by former +$100MM money manager Genevieve Roch-Decter. GRIT's mission is to democratize Wall Street insights held by the 1% and make them available to the other 99%. Stripping away jargon and fluff, GRIT has a no-nonsense approach that its readers unapologetically love. Through special personalities, unique expertise, and an incessant drive to deliver ROI, GRIT is building the next global media powerhouse. We are focused on four core pillars: Content, Community, Creators, and Data. Ranked as a top free finance newsletter on Beehiiv, GRIT has approximately 240,000 free subscribers, thousands of paying subscribers, and hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

To find out more: Gritcap.io

ABOUT AMNOTIFY:

Founded in 2017, AMNotify has become a leader in the SaaS-based community space, providing exclusive tools and resources to members seeking profit opportunities through rare and collectible items. AMNotify focuses on Educating, Informing, and Empowering its members to capitalize on profit opportunities.

To find out more: amnotify.com

