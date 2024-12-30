GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition: 2024 National Microbusiness Survey Results

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / GoDaddy

From serial entrepreneurship and resiliency to Gen Al use and closing equity gaps, microbusiness owners tell us who they are and what they care about.

As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative

Venture Forward Survey Research Since 2019

4 Countries (AU, CA, UK, US)

50,000+ Customers

20+ Cities

5 Years of Research

US microbusinesses at-a-glance1

Microbusinesses are small: 93% of microbusinesses have fewer than 10 employees

55% are solo entrepreneurs

45% have employees

Microbusinesses generate income.

31% : Main

40% : Supplemental

29%: No Income

41% of respondents in the U.S. turned their supplemental income into their main source of income.

About 1 in 3 currently own more than one business.

Microbusinesses can support a household.

Also known as "breadwinners"

Over 1 in 3 contributes 51% or more to household income

Marketing and capital continue to rank as top challenges for new businesses1

Ranking of top challenges when first starting a business:

39% : Marketing my business online (social media, ads, promotions, etc.

22%: Access to financial capital

21% : Marketing my business using traditional media (print, radio, TV, etc.)

18%: Getting my business website online effectively

15%: Taxes

14% : Finding employees, independent contractors or consultants with necessary skills

12% : Networking with other business owners

12% : Licensing/permits

11% :Affordable space

10%: Rising costs on wages and materials

Microbusinesses help close equity gaps1

51% Women-Owned

+10% since August 2019

31%: About 3 out of 10 women with a microbusiness are the breadwinners in their home.

Breadwinners contribute 51% or more to their household income

13% of U.S. microbusinesses are owned by a Black entrepreneur, and of those, 73% are owned by Black women.

Motivations may vary, but all microbusiness owners are committed1

"Why did you start your business?"

46%: To be my own boss

31% : Support a cause of hobby

31% : I can have more success on my own

30% : Flexibility with time

24%: Make extra money

21%: Dreamt of starting a business

19%: To contribute to my community

17%: Idea for new product/service

13%: To have fun

13%: Wanted a career change

Microbusiness owners agree: Life is better as an entrepreneur.

66% : Better

30%: No Different

4%: Worse

Serial entrepreneurs demonstrate resiliency, and it pays off1

75% of business owners who previously closed or sold a business without a profit persevered to create new businesses.

4 out of 10 current business owners who previously didn't sell at a profit are now the breadwinners of their households.

61% : Household contribution is 50% or less

39%: Household contribution is 51% or more

Previous outcomes appear to affect whether to start new ventures full-time or as a side-hustle, but over one-third still jump all-in regardless.

I left my prior job to start my current business

52%: Sold last business for profit

34%: Sold last business at no profit or loss

I started my current business while still working elsewhere

33% : Sold last business for profit

47%: Sold last business at no profit or loss

Entrepreneurs are betting on themselves and creating jobs for others1

1 out of 4 business owners with a negative outlook on the national economy still plan to hire employees in the next 12 months.

Positive outlook for my business vs. the economy

Jul'20 Jul'21 Feb'22 Aug'22 Feb'23 Aug'23 Feb'24 Business 52% 69% 73% 60% 73% 72% 74% Economy 28% 51% 48% 37% 32% 34% 39%

People who plan to hire in the next 12 months are driven by their business outlook not their economic outlook.

Positive Outlook

86%: Business

46%: Economy

Negative Outlook

2%: Business

29%: Economy

The South and Midwest are the most likely to hire additional employees over the next 12 months (28%), while the West is the least likely (20%).

Northeast: (Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, lowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin) South (Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia)

West (Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming)

Generative Al (GenAI) is picking up with microbusinesses1

44% agree that GenAl will help them compete with larger businesses.

50% tried GenAl tools in the past few months.

25% tried GenAl for their business specifically.

GenAI use is connected with confidence and higher recent monthly1 revenue

54%: Confident

29%: Neutral

17%: Not Confident

Microbusiness owners whose monthly revenue increased in the last six months are more likely to have used GenAl for their business.

Over the last six months, how has your business' average monthly revenue changed?

My revenue increased

28% : Not used GenAI

36%: Used GenAI

My revenue decreased

29%: Not used GenAI

24%: Used GenAI

Who is and isn't using GenAl?1

Business owners tend to use GenAl for business more than personal use.

White

13% : Yes, for personal

24%: Yes, for my business

Black

21% : Yes, for personal

33%: Yes, for my business

Asian

22% : Yes, for personal

27%: Yes, for my business

Hispanic

14% : Yes, for personal

30%: Yes, for my business

Nearly 1 in 3 Black-owned microbusinesses use GenAl for business.

The majority of microbusiness owners who tried GenAl said they experienced a positive impact on their business. Those who haven't, however, most commonly cite the folowing five reasons for their hesitation:

38%: I'm not familiar with Al

32%: My business has no need for it

12%: I don't have time

5%: It would take too long to learn for it to be useful

3%: It costs too much money

GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition

This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward, GoDaddy's research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 20 million global online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them.

1Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward U.S. National Survey. February 2024 (N=3,565)

