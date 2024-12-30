Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Levity Products, Inc: Levity Products to Join Arab Health Expo 2025

Finanznachrichten News

HUGO, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / Levity Products, Inc, an innovative provider of catheter stabilizers, will be participating in Arab Health 2025, taking place from January 27th to January 30th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The conference will have over 3,500 companies attending from over 180+ countries.

One of the most important aspects of on-going catheter care is the use of securement devices. The Levity team, led by Shay Soltani, will be showcasing the innovative portfolio of advanced urinary catheter stabilization devices providing:

  • Superior Mobility & Comfort - Precision-engineered mechanics for balanced mobility and strength.

  • Unmatched Skin Protection - A patented adhesive pad that ensures skin integrity during prolonged use.

  • Exemplary Standards of Safety - Backed by pre-clinical and clinical validations, US FDA clearance, and CE Mark approval.

Our catheter stabilizers provide a uniquely patient-centric designed for both suprapubic and urethral applications serving hospital/clinics, skilled nursing facilities, spinal cord rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers.

Visit us to engage with our team of experts, experience live demonstrations, and discover how Levity's innovative technologies can elevate your organization's approach to patient care.

Event Details:

  • Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

  • Dates: January 27-30, 2025

  • Booth: MS.E15, New Exhibitor Zone (Al Mustaqbal Hall), Visit location link: EXPOCAD FX

For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact us at Shaysoltani@levityproducts.com or +1 (319) 601-1913

About Levity Products, Inc.: Levity Products, Inc. is a pioneering company focused on enhancing patient comfort and treatment effectiveness during the catheterization procedures. Levity stabilizers were originally developed by a loving mother to reduce the pain and discomfort in the catheterization procedures endured by her young son, Levi. With the help of a small team of developers and dedicated investors, many years of dedicated research, development, and rigorous clinical testing has resulted in a family of advanced catheter stabilizers that address patient comfort and catheterization effectiveness. Their flagship innovation, the "LECS" family of advanced Levity Catheter Stabilizers, has earned six patents and FDA certification, as well as CE Mark (conditional)

certification. The LECS devices are made from hypoallergenic materials, ensuring extended wear and gentle skin contact.

For more information, please visit Levity Products, website at https://levityproducts.com

SOURCE: Levity Products, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
