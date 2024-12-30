Jessica Rubino of New Hope Network Shares Insights on the State of the Health and Nutrition Industry for 2025

New Hope Network is the go-to media and events business for the natural and organic products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain, including manufacturers, retailers, distributors, service providers, ingredient suppliers, media and investors. New Hope Network's mission is to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet.

The health and nutrition industry is rapidly evolving, driven by shifting consumer behaviors, economic forces and innovative advancements. Jessica Rubino, Vice President of Content and Summits at New Hope Network, highlights the critical themes shaping 2025. As an industry leader, Rubino's expertise spans content for New Hope Network's digital platforms and flagship events such as Natural Products Expo West, Newtopia Now and the NBJ Summit.

Industry Resilience

The natural and organic products industry continued to see impressive sales in 2024 , surpassing $318 billion, according to forecasts from New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal . Despite challenges from inflation and economic uncertainty, the industry demonstrated resilience, driven by consumer demand for products supporting personal and planetary health. Brands are navigating the challenges of balancing affordability with innovation, striving to grow while maintaining high-quality standards that resonate with today's consumers.

"Looking into 2025 and beyond, a central theme in the health and wellness industry is the deepening connection between personal and environmental health, as well as the growing recognition of the link between mental and physical well-being," said Rubino. "Consumers are increasingly empowered and have more control over their health outcomes through the variety of product choices now available."

Hybrid Health Models

In 2025, personal agency will remain a key theme as consumers adapt to evolving regulations around food, supplements and more. "Flexitarian" lifestyles continue to gain popularity, empowering consumers to experiment with biohacking and make health choices that span natural, conventional and pharmaceutical markets.

Natural products brands are now creating products that complement pharmaceutical interventions such as GLP-1s. The women's and men's health-focused industries are also taking this blended approach, with products addressing specific hormonal needs aligning with traditional options such as hormone replacement therapy.

At the retail level, new integrated shopping environments highlight the merging of convenience, natural and prescription offerings. These models illustrate the industry's response to evolving and more personalized consumer expectations.

Shifting Generational Behaviors

Preventative health is a lifestyle priority for younger generations focused on supporting healthspan, with a particular emphasis on proactive brain support. Newtopia Now showcased this trend with a keynote by Dan Buettner, author of The Blue Zones, who explored longevity secrets from communities around the globe. When it comes to beauty, for Gen Z, beauty and wellness are converging into a single holistic practice. This generation increasingly views beauty as a part of their overall health journey, favoring "beauty as ritual" products that prioritize self-care and ethical standards in addition to aesthetic benefits. They also seek in-person, hands-on shopping experiences that integrate discovery and storytelling, making retail an opportunity to connect. Meanwhile, boomers remain a significant force in the market, with targeted marketing emphasizing quality, science and trust resonating strongly with their priorities. Healthspan-focused products such supplements and functional foods tailored to this demographic continue to see steady growth.

Innovation in Sustainability and Technology

Sustainability remains a cornerstone of consumer decision-making when it comes to healthy purchases. From innovative packaging to regenerative agriculture, younger consumers are demanding greater transparency and environmental stewardship in their health-oriented products.

In the beauty and wellness space, this has led to a surge in sustainable innovation. Clean formulations geared toward underserved demographics, regenerative ingredient sourcing and eco-conscious packaging are shaping the future of conscious beauty and further solidifying the link between beauty and wellness.

At the same time, technology is a force: AI is transforming the health and wellness industry as retailers use it to optimize inventory, reduce waste and ensure product availability is in line with demand patterns. Natural products brands are also leveraging AI-driven insights to support more personalized product development and marketing, as well as to enhance health outcomes through precision nutrition solutions.

Looking Ahead

As 2025 unfolds, the natural and organic products industry is poised to tackle complex challenges and seize transformative opportunities. Themes such as affordability, sustainability and the integration of mental and physical health will continue to shape the industry's evolution.

Biohacking, conscious beauty and the convergence of wellness and sustainability will redefine consumer engagement and product innovation. As these trends gain traction, New Hope Network remains a driving force, fostering collaboration and innovation across the supply chain to meet these demands.

For ongoing insights and the latest developments in the health and wellness industry, visit newhope.com .

