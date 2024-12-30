Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has approved four solar projects in the first phase of a 1. 7 GW solar tender. The lowest price awarded was TND 98. 8 ($31. 13)/kWh. Tunisia's Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has selected four solar projects totaling 498 MW to be developed across the country in the first phase of a 1. 7 GW tender. The ministry said the most competitive rate awarded under the tender was TND 98. 8/kWh. An announcement posted on the ministry's website lists the awarded projects as three 100 MW projects, to be developed by France's Qair International on a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...