30.12.2024 17:53 Uhr
ODIOT HOLDING (EX WELL): Calling of shareholders to an ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Calling of shareholders to an ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Paris 12/30/2024 at 5:45 p.m.

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT), announces the meeting of the ordinary and extraordinary shareholder's meeting.

The shareholders of the company ODIOT HOLDING (the " Company ") are invited to participate in the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting which will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., in the premises of the law firm Lexelians , located at 11, avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris.

The exact text of the resolutions which will be submitted to the shareholders for a vote will be made available to the shareholders of the Company in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

A notice of shareholders' meeting at the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting of Tuesday, February 4, 2024 was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) of Monday, December 30, 2024. This notice can be consulted on the ODIOT HOLDING website https://www.odiotholding.com/investor-relations .

The preparatory documents for this shareholder's meeting will be made available in accordance with the legal procedures and deadlines.

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths of the 18th and 19th centuries , a royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, thanks to its unique expertise in creating exceptional pieces and cutlery in precious metals (gold, vermeil, solid silver, savings). ODIOT is labeled Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®.

Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJtylclplJqamXFraMaXl2lsbpyTk2TIa2aZlGKdZsuaap+WyWqUmpTLZnFqmGVq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89304-20241230_pr_odiotholding_ag_en_v2.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
