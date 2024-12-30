Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a $100,000 financing composed of 1,666,667 flow-through units with an issue price of six cents per unit. Each flow-through unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of nine cents per share for a period of two years.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

The Company did not pay any commissions in connection with the financing.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration and development activities at the Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, B.C.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. The mine has a fully developed underground infrastructure to a depth 350 metres below surface with 21,000 metres of underground workings. The mine is being maintained in a dewatered condition. The mine is connected to grid power and is accessible by paved and all-weather roads. The property is near the towns of Fernie, Cranbrook and Kimberley in the East Kootenays of British Columbia. The Company is currently generating revenues from the sale of concentrated ore from a large surface stockpile.

