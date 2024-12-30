Anzeige
Montag, 30.12.2024
PR Newswire
30.12.2024 18:06 Uhr
Team Jade: Watch the Official Delta Force "Serpentine" PvE Raid Trailer

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an all-new type of Delta Force challenge. Operation Serpentine drops you and your squad behind enemy lines and into a dangerous PvE Raid, available starting January 1, 2025. Choose your gear, tackle a series of diverse, challenging levels until you and your squad face the final, satisfying ending.

Watch the the Official Delta Force "Serpentine" PvE Raid Trailer now

About Delta Force

Delta Force, developed by Team Jade, is the upcoming free-to-play tactical shooter that is the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series, which will feature large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed single-player/co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more. Delta Force PC Open Beta launches on December 5th and players can join the fray by getting the game for free via its website, Steam and Epic Games Store pages. Players can now also pre-register on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Google Play Games (PC) for the January 20, 2025 launch.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0kyaf8Cjwk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/watch-the-official-delta-force-serpentine-pve-raid-trailer-302339165.html

