Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die Zukunft ist jetzt - KI macht den Unterschied! Smarter. Schneller. Erfolgreicher!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDWM | ISIN: US01864U1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.12.24
18:36 Uhr
10,845 US-Dollar
+0,030
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN NATIONAL MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.12.2024 17:31 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB), a registered closed-end investment company, today announced earnings for the Fund's fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund* on October 31, 2024 were $361,430,563 as compared with $363,570,286 on July 31, 2024, and $311,650,529 on October 31, 2023. On October 31, 2024, the net asset value per share of common stock was $12.57 based on 28,744,936 shares of common stock outstanding.


October 31, 2024

July 31, 2024

October 31, 2023

Total Net Assets

$361,430,563

$363,570,286

$311,650,529

NAV Per Share

$12.57

$12.65

$10.84

Shares Outstanding

28,744,936

28,744,936

28,744,936

For the period August 1, 2024 through October 31, 2024, total net investment income was $2,985,301 or $0.10 per share of common stock. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $2,015,971 or $0.07 per share of common stock for the same period.


Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2024

Third Quarter

Ended

July 31, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Ended

October 31, 2023

Total Net Investment
Income

$2,985,301

$3,056,703

$2,742,139

Per Share

$0.10

$0.11

$0.10

Total Net Realized/

Unrealized Gain (Loss)

($2,015,971)

$12,753,214

($43,892,817)

Per Share

($0.07)

$0.44

($1.53)

* Total net assets include assets attributable to both common and preferred shares.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.