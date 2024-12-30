Anzeige
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 30

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited112.23GG00B90J5Z9527th December 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 27th December 2024

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 30thDecember 2024


