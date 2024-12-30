Rhino Investments Group Acquires Lancaster Marketplace in Salem, OR

Rhino Investments Group, a leading Las Vegas, Nevada-based Commercial Real Estate Firm specializing in value-add investments, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Lancaster Marketplace, a premier retail center located at 1256 Lancaster Dr SE, Salem, OR 97317.

Lancaster Marketplace is a high-visibility retail hub anchored by WinCo Foods, Coastal Farm & Ranch and Sportsman's Warehouse. Spanning a prime location at the busy intersection of Lancaster Drive and Highway 22, the center benefits from substantial drive-by traffic and excellent freeway access.

With its established reputation and strategic location, Lancaster Marketplace is well-positioned to attract a mix of national and local tenants, enhancing the shopping experience for the Salem community.

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to revitalizing retail centers and unlocking their potential, the Salem market is a hidden gem where retailers are thriving and retail traffic is strong" said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group. "Lancaster Marketplace presents a remarkable opportunity to create value for tenants, shoppers, and the community alike. We are excited to work alongside existing and new tenants to enhance the center's role as a vibrant community hub."

Rhino Investments Group ("RIG") is dedicated to leveraging the center's excellent demographics and strategic location to further enhance its appeal. With a local population of nearly 186,250 within five miles and an average household income exceeding $92,000, the center is primed for sustained growth and success. RIG is working on leasing up the former Dollar Tree location that has over 28,000 square feet available along with other opportunities for restaurants in the center.

About Rhino Investments Group

Rhino Investments Group is a leading Las Vegas, Nevada-based Commercial Real Estate Firm focused on value-add investments in retail and commercial real estate across the United States.

With a proven track record of successful acquisitions and asset management, Rhino Investments Group is dedicated to transforming properties and delivering exceptional returns for investors. For more information, visit www.rhinoig.com.

