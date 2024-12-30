EQS-Ad-hoc: Titan Financing S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Agreement

Titan Financing S.à r.l.: Notice of Settlement Agreement with Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited



30-Dec-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE SENIOR NOTEHOLDERS. THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SENIOR NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SENIOR NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SENIOR NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY. If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of Senior Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this notice to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE (AS AMENDED) ("EU MAR") AND REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED ("EUWA") AND AS FURTHER AMENDED BY THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019 ("UK MAR" AND, TOGETHER WITH EU MAR, "EU/UK MAR"). TITAN FINANCING S.À R.L. (a société à responsabilité limitée (private limited liability company) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with registered office 28, Boulevard F.W., Raiffeisen, L-2411 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B272093) (the "Issuer") Notice of Settlement Agreement with Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited to the holders of up to €265,000,000 Notes due March 2067 (ISIN: XS2553551479) (the "Senior Notes") and the holders of up to €752,000,000,000 Notes due March 2067 (ISIN: XS2553552014) (the "Junior Notes"). This announcement is released by the Issuer and may contain inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU/UK MAR, encompassing information relating to the Senior Notes described above. For the purposes of EU/UK MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, including as it forms part of assimilated law in the UK by virtue of the EUWA, this announcement is made by the Directors of the Issuer. We refer to the (i) subscription agreement dated 15 November 2022 between, among others, the Issuer and CBRE Loan Services Limited as Security Trustee, as amended on 21 February 2023 and 11 May 2023 and as further amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the "Subscription Agreement"); and (ii) sale and purchase agreement entered into between Themis Portfolio (H3) Management Holdings Limited ("Themis"), B4 Galium Holding S.à r.l ("B4 Galium") and Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited ("BoC") originally dated 13 November 2021, as supplemented and amended by the supplemental agreement dated 17 November 2022 between BoC, Themis and B4 Galium and the supplemental agreement dated 17 November 2022 between BoC, Themis, B4 Galium and Hemeras RAIF V.C.I.C Ltd acting in connection to its Hera 3 Sub-Fund (the "RAIF"), as amended by a letter dated 14 February 2024 between the RAIF, Themis and BoC, and as further amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the "SPA"). Capitalised terms used but otherwise not defined herein shall have the meanings given to such terms in the Subscription Agreement. The Issuer hereby announces that Themis and RAIF have entered into a settlement agreement with BoC dated 30 December 2024 (the "Settlement Agreement"), pursuant to which Themis and RAIF concluded settlement of certain potential claims against BoC under the SPA. Please refer to the report made available by the Issuer in accordance with paragraphs (d) and (e) of clause 24.26 (Securitisation Regulations) of the Subscription Agreement and Article 7(1)(f) of the Securitisation Regulation, published by EuroABS on https:/ /www.euroabs.com/IH.aspx?d=19488. For further information, please contact the Issuer at the address below. Titan Financing S.à r.l. 28, Boulevard F.W. , Raiffeisen, L - 2411 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Attention: the Board of Managers Email: titan@cscgfm.lu This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction. No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date. This notice is given by: TITAN FINANCING S.À R.L. Dated 30 December 2024



End of Inside Information



