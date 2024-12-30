ZetrOZ Systems: ZetrOZ System's sam Ultrasound Treatment Helps Top Triathlete Return to the Boston Marathon

Former triathlon champ Claudia McCoy used the breakthrough wearable ultrasound unit to boost her recovery from injuries so she could push her friend's wheelchair from the start to the finish line.

Claudia McCoy, a top-tier triathlete, Ironman, and USAT-certified triathlon coach, was thrilled to be returning to the Boston Marathon, pushing her friend Amy's wheelchair as part of an official Duo Team. When she was diagnosed with a stress reaction in her femur - just eight weeks before the race - she turned to ZetrOZ Systems' sam® sustained acoustic medicine technology to help her recover in time.

The ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device is a non-invasive, non-surgical wearable ultrasound unit, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating a variety of soft tissue injuries. The device speeds healing and reduces pain by expanding blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, which increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste.

For McCoy, sam® was a game-changer. McCoy and Amy had qualified for the Duo Team lineup a year earlier with a time of 3:40, fulfilling a dream for them and their families. Then she received the troubling news.

"When I was diagnosed with the stress reaction, I knew I needed to heal as much as possible and at least make it to the start line," McCoy said. "After working so hard over the past year to qualify, pushing a wheelchair with Amy, not showing up wasn't an option."

McCoy dove into her rehab program, using her sam® device to reduce the inflammation and speed up the healing process. She stopped all weight-bearing exercises, and focused on biking, swimming, aqua jogging, and upper body strength training. "Mentally, it was tough," she said. "I had no idea how far I would be able to run before the pain would stop me, but I was determined to try my best to get Amy to the finish line."

The pain never came, she said, and she and Amy completed the race, including the notorious Heartbreak Hill, a steep half-mile climb around 20 miles into the course. "Amy and I had a blast and we enjoyed every moment of what felt like a 'victory lap,' which is what the Boston Marathon always represents for me," McCoy said. "This was my fifth Boston Marathon, and without a doubt, the best one."

McCoy said the ZetrOZ Systems sam® device has been a key part of her competitive racing routine since 2014, using it after hard workouts for recovery, and before races to make sure her muscles and tissues are in the best possible condition. "It's been especially helpful when dealing with injuries or even the early signs of pain," she said. "It's made a huge difference in how quickly I can bounce back and maintain a high level of performance."

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® devices are clinically proven to enhance tissue recovery, accelerate the body's natural healing processes, and relieve pain, as documented in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies. ZetrOZ Systems' technology has been funded in part by the National Institute of Health, the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Thousands of patients are treated with sam® every day for conditions such as knee osteoarthritis, patellar and shoulder tendinopathy, and chronic back pain.

