Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Makenita Resources Inc. ("Makenita" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based junior miner was spun off from Cruz Battery Metals Corp., another CSE-listed company through a plan of arrangement. Its common shares were listed on the Exchange today under the symbol KENY.

Makenita is focused on advancing the Hector Silver-Cobalt Project located in Ontario's Timiskaming District, an area with significant historic mineral production. The project consists of 126 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 2,243 hectares. Makenita recently completed a financing that raised gross proceeds of $530,000, and the Company plans to use a portion of those funds to conduct a Phase I surface exploration program at the property.

"We welcome the spin-off of Makenita Resources, which has created a pure-play company focused on one of Northern Ontario's great historic mining districts," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The CSE is home to many junior miners seeking new discoveries in Northern Ontario's mineral-rich regions, and Makenita is an exciting addition to our roster."

Jason Gigliotti, President and CEO of Makenita Resources, stated: "This is a very exciting day for our shareholders and management team. Management is planning to have a very active 2025, and we will be dedicated to building shareholder value."

