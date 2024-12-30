Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Helium Announces Brokered Private Placement

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM:PLSR)(TSXV:PLSR)(OTCQB:PSRHF) ("Pulsar" or the "Company"), a leading helium project development company, is pleased to announce that it is arranging a brokered private placement of up to 19,736,842 common shares of the Company (the "Offered Shares" and each common share of the Company, a "Common Share") to select US based investors at a price of US$0.38 (equivalent to approximately C$0.55 / GBP£0.30) per share to raise up to US$7.5 million (the "Private Placement").

Pulsar has appointed University Bank , a Michigan banking corporation, to act as the Company's exclusive placement agent (the "Placement Agent") for the Private Placement pursuant to a placement agent agreement. The Placement Agent will be paid a cash fee in an amount equal to six percent (6.0%) of the aggregate purchase price of the Offered Shares sold in the Private Placement to purchasers in the United States of America.

Contingent on closing the Private Placement, University Bancorp., Inc. a financial holding company that owns 100% of University Bank will provide a line of credit for up to US$4.0 million to one of the Company's major shareholders, ABCrescent Coöperatief U.A. ("ABC"), to afford ABC the ability to exercise its 15.5 million share purchase warrants that each entitle ABC to purchase an additional Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.36, should it choose to exercise. ABC's warrants are subject to a lock-in arrangement that restricts the sale of any such warrants or underlying Common Shares until October 18, 2025.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement shall further strengthen the Company's working capital position, and the Company will primarily use such funds to accelerate the Company's strategic plan for the exploration and development at Pulsar's Topaz project in Minnesota and to reach a final investment decision (FID) for the construction of a combined helium and CO2 production facility. This including the drilling of a step-out well as set out below.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented on the Private Placement:

"My colleagues and I are delighted to have such strong indications of support from US based institutional investors. They too share our vision for Pulsar to become a significant player in the US domestic helium market, a commodity that is critical to so many US industries. The private placement, assuming its completion in full, will provide certainty for the Company to be fully funded for its upcoming work programs and the line of credit for the exercise of our major shareholder's warrants provides further potential funding sources. Our objective is now to reach final investment decision on the construction of Minnesota's first ever helium production facility at Pulsar's Topaz project."

The Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities being issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

Operational Update

Drilling for the deepening of the Jetstream #1 appraisal well is set to commence later this week at its flagship Topaz Project in Minnesota ("Topaz" or the "Project"). The drill rig, ancillary equipment and personnel are on site, the drill crew having returned today after an agreed Christmas break (at no cost to the Company). As part of this crucial phase, Pulsar plans to deepen the Jetstream #1 appraisal well by a minimum of 1,640 feet (500 metres).

Highlights

Site Preparation: The Jetstream #1 drill pad is fully prepared and permitted for the upcoming drilling operations.

Equipment and Personnel: The drill rig and ancillary equipment are on-site, with the drill crew arriving today following the Christmas holiday break.

Drilling Timeline: Drilling is now set to commence on or around January 3, 2025, and take approximately one week to reach total depth.

Strategic Significance

The Jetstream #1 appraisal well previously reached total depth (TD) of 2,200 feet (671 metres) on the 27th of February 2024, identifying top-tier helium concentrations of up to 14.5%, well above the 0.3% widely accepted economic threshold, and CO2 concentrations exceeding 70% - with the latter expected to further contribute to the project economics. The deepening of Jetstream #1 is a pivotal step in advancing Pulsar's strategy to address the increasing global demand for helium as the Company moves another step closer to production. The deepening of Jetstream #1 will target the full height of the helium reservoir, guided by insights from recently acquired geophysical data, previous drilling data, and onsite testing.

About the Topaz Project

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

For further information visit:

Website https://pulsarhelium.com

X https://x.com/pulsarhelium

LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

