Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") announces that the Company has repaid $790,000 in principal and accrued interest on certain non-convertible debentures.

Of the total amount repaid, $500,000 relates to non-convertible debentures issued in November 2022 as part of a non-brokered private placement, which raised gross proceeds of $805,000 (the "2022 Debenture Financing"). The remaining $290,000 pertains to non-convertible debentures issued in July 2023 through a subsequent non-brokered private placement, which raised gross proceeds of $1,140,000 (the "2023 Debenture Financing"). For additional details regarding the 2022 Debenture Financing and the 2023 Debenture Financing, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 10, 2022, and July 6, 2023, respectively.

The repayment of the debentures enables the Company to reduce its interest obligations over the remaining terms of these instruments.

Additionally, the Company announces the issuance of 23,345,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to warrant exercises. The warrants exercised were issued pursuant to the 2022 Debenture Financing and the 2023 Debenture Financing. For detailed information about the warrants issued under the 2022 Debenture Financing, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 31, 2022. Similarly, details regarding the warrants issued under the 2023 Debenture Financing can be found in the Company's news release dated April 17, 2023.

Following the warrant exercises, the Company's total outstanding share capital has increased to 113,574,750 common shares.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. Pool Safe Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "POOL".

For more information, please visit: loungenie.com or poolsafeinc.com.

