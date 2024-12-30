Anzeige
Montag, 30.12.2024
WKN: A3E1Z1 | ISIN: US2933062059 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EG0
Berlin
30.11.23
21:52 Uhr
0,223 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2024 23:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENGlobal Announces Annual Meeting Results

Finanznachrichten News

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / ENGlobal Corporation's (OTCMKTS:ENGC) 2024 annual shareholders' meeting was held on December 30, 2024 in Houston.

Approximately 57% of ENGlobal's total common stock outstanding was represented at the meeting, either in person or by proxy. Of those shares, at least 95% were cast in favor of the election of William A. Coskey, P.E., Lloyd G. Kirchner, Christopher D. Sorrells, Kevin M. Palma, and Margaret K. Lassarat to a one-year term on our Board of Directors and approximately 99% were cast in favor of the ratification of the appointment of M&K CPAS, PLLC for the fiscal year 2024.

About ENG

ENGlobal Corporation (OTCMKTS:ENGC) is a provider of innovative, delivered project solutions primarily to the energy industry. ENGlobal operates through two reportable segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction management and integration of automated control systems. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.englobal.com.

For further information, please email IR@englobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, its future operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

SOURCE: ENGlobal Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
