Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announces the closing of the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced on November 13, 2024 and December 5, 2024. Under the Final Tranche, the Company issued 1,550,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $31,000, subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Pursuant to the Private Placement the Company has issued an aggregate of 4,340,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.02 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $86,800.

The Company conducted the Private Placement under various prospectus exemptions ("Exemptions") in accordance with National Instrument 45-106, Prospectus Exemptions.

A director and an officer of the Company participated in the private placement; they acquired an aggregate total of 640,000 Common Shares for $12,800. The participation of these insiders in the private placement constitutes a Related Party Transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The board of directors of the Company determined that the transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for the related party transaction, as neither the fair market value of securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25 percent of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from the time of closing of the Private Placement. No finder's fees or other compensation was paid in connection with the Private Placement

As the financing is below $0.05, the Company is relying on the minimum pricing exemption provided by the Exchange and is providing a brief description on the use of proceeds being raised. The proceeds will be used for ongoing working capital.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

www.TrustBIX.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235563

SOURCE: TrustBIX Inc.