ACCESSWIRE
31.12.2024 00:02 Uhr
Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Officer Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2024 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. ("Golden Lake" or the "Company") (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) announces that, effective immediately, Mr. Leon Ho will replace Mr. John Masters as Chief Financial Officer.

"I'd like to thank Mr. Masters for his years of service with us here as he heads into retirement. He will be missed very much," stated CEO Mike England.

Mr. Ho is a chartered professional accountant with years of experience working with mining exploration companies at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc:
Golden Lake Exploration is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll-Free: 1-888-945-4770
Email: info@goldenlakex.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.



